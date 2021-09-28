Smashed Veg Samosas

Makes 12

Samosas don’t have to be fried to be delicious; these are baked, filled with soft spiced vegetables, full of flavour and goodness for a satisfying lunch or light supper.

Use this as a blueprint and vary your filling, it’s a great way to use up lef-tover vegetables.

Serve with spicy mango chutney and a shredded salad.

Ingredients

500g small mashing potatoes, e.g. Apache, skin on

2 medium carrots, peeled and finely diced

1 large onion, peeled and diced

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

100g peas, defrosted if frozen

Small bunch fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Pinch of salt

12 sheets filo pastry

Olive oil

1 tsp black onion/nigella/kalonji seeds

To Serve:

Mango chutney

Shredded salad

Method

1. Place skin-on potatoes into a large pan, cover with water and bring to the boil. Add the carrot and onion and boil until the potatoes are soft; drain well and place everything onto kitchen paper in a large shallow bowl to remove excess moisture, once cool remove the kitchen paper

2. In a separate small frying pan gently warm the cumin and mustard seeds for 2-3 minutes until aromatic, taking care they don’t burn

3. Add the toasted seeds to the vegetables with the peas, coriander, chilli, salt and smash the veg gently together with a fork

4. As much as possible keep the pastry in the packet so it doesn’t dry out. Remove 1 sheet of pastry and brush it lightly with oil then fold it into 3rds along the short length. Place a spoonful of mixture at the top of the strip and fold the corner diagonally over and repeat folding down to make the triangle. Brush with oil and sprinkle the top with onion seeds, place onto a baking tray lined with baking paper

5. Repeat with the remaining sheets of pastry

6. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and bake for about 30 minutes or until golden

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

