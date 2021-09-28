Norreys couple too scared to walk out of door petition for safe crossing in Wokingham

A WOKINGHAM couple scared to walk out of their front door, are petitioning for road safety improvements.

Jean Jones, who lives along Wiltshire Road, said speeding cars are making it dangerous for people to cross.

She is calling for pedestrian crossings and speed calming measures at the junction of Wiltshire Road and Rectory Road.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” Mrs Jones said.

“Many residents are afraid to walk out of their front doors because of the heavy, speeding traffic on these roads.

“I’ve seen older people wait a very long time to be able to cross here; due to reduced mobility they are often simply unable to walk the distance to find a safe place to cross. Something needs to be done.”

With the help of Cllr Rachel Burgess, labour councillor for Norreys, Mrs Jones is calling for change.

The petition has attracted signatures from residents along both roads, and Mrs Jones hopes it will be presented to the council later this year.

Cllr Burgess said she wholeheartedly supports the campaign.

“There are lots of elderly residents in this area who are very distressed and inconvenienced by the speeding traffic and the difficulty for pedestrians in crossing the two roads, particularly on the bend at the bottom of Rectory Road,” she said.

“People are scared they will not be able to cross in time, especially if they have mobility issues.

“The council must listen to residents and put proper crossing points and other speed calming measures at this junction. We need to put pedestrians first in the town centre.”

Cllr Phil Cunnington, Conservative councillor for Norreys, said he is concerned about the speed of traffic in the area.

“I support action that will reduce vehicle speeds in these areas,” he said.

Cllr Cunnington said he has been working with Cllr Gregor Murray, another Conservative councillor for Norreys, on the issue.

“[We] have been speaking to Cllr Jorgensen and the Highways team about this and we are pushing for multiple changes to be made and additional safe crossing areas to be put in place.

“We are working as a Conservative group on initiatives to improve traffic flow while curbing speeding throughout the town wards. ”

The petition is hand-signed. Anyone that would like to sign it can contact Cllr Burgess on: rachel.burgess@wokingham.gov.uk