Award-winning butchers to open in Wokingham garden centre

A SURREY-BASED butchers is moving to Wokingham for its first expansion in more than 100 years.

JL Butchers is opening a new branch in Squire’s Garden Centre on Heathlands Road next month.

The award-winning firm has been based in West Byfleet, Wokingham for a century and was voted Butchers Shop of the Year by Surrey Life Food & Drink awards in 2019.

James Lowe, the owner of JL Butchers, said he is looking forward to the new business venture.

“I was lucky enough to be asked by Squire’s if I’d consider opening in the Wokingham branch,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and the business and we can’t wait to get open and start serving Wokingham residents.”

JL Butchers offers a range of meats, including beef, pork and lamb. It also sells a variety of “American-style barbecue” items, such as briskets and ribs.

The firm will soon team up with Poppies Farm, in Hurst, so it can sell local produce in its Wokingham store.

“We are going to close the West Byfleet branch as the village is currently undergoing a redevelopment,” Mr Lowe added.

Mr Lowe, who took over the JL Butchers in 2013, said his journey to taking over the company was a windy road.

“I was a chef but decided I wanted to get into pig farming,” he said.

After getting the chance to raise his own pigs, he struggled to find a butcher that would buy them.

“I decided instead of buying pigs, I would buy a butchers shop,” he explained. “I continued to work part-time while managing the shop before eventually making it a full time job.”

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said she is looking forward to welcoming Mr Lowe to the site.

“I am very excited that we shall shortly be launching our new look Café Bar and enhanced Food Hall featuring JL Butchers,” she said.

“Supporting local suppliers has been at the heart of our philosophy for more than 85 years, so I am very pleased to welcome [the] award-winning butchers to Squire’s.

“They will be a fantastic addition to our Food Hall championing top quality British meat and great customer service.”

JL Butchers plans to open its doors in Wokingham in mid-October.

To find out more, visit: www.jl-butchers.co.uk