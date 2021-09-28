Wokingham.Today

OAKBANK School class of 2021 students dressed up for their special end of year prom earlier this month, thanks to a team of determined parents.

Helen Snell, Emma Clapham, Maria Dyball organised the event to take place at The Shinfield Arms, Shinfield,

A disco, red carpet, food and drink were all part of the celebrations before the students part ways and further their careers.

Pupils turned up in fancy cars and some individuals even got to enjoy a ride in a classic two-wheeled motorbike, thanks to resident Toni Young.

And they all danced the night away thanks to DJ Stuart Wright from Events Lounge.

With over 40 pupils who attended, Mrs Snell said the event went really well.

“All the students were so well behaved and I had people come up to me thanking me for organising the prom and how much they had enjoyed their time.”

“The pub did a great job and decorated indoors beautifully, the bar staff were so friendly, and we even had balloons donated to us by Morrisons in Reading, and an arch made by Balloon Boutique, which was lovely.”

