Winnersh roundabouts completed says Wokingham Borough Council

THE BUILDING work on two roundabouts in Winnersh is finished, said the borough council.

They link two relief roads, Longdon Road, which opened in May, and the North Wokingham Distributor Road (NWDR), which is currently under construction.

Landscaping and off-road work will take place over the next few months.And the NWDR is expected to be finished in summer.

“Completion of these roundabouts on Reading Road is another step towards reducing congestion in our borough,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport.

“Our new roads project is continuing to bring major new roads to our area, supporting our communities to get around easily however they choose to travel.

“With major routes opened in Winnersh and Arborfield in the last 12 months, and more well on the way to completion, residents will see a real difference on our roads.”

Cllr Jorgensen thanked residents for their patience during the work.

The new road is part of the council’s major highways project which will see an investment of over £100 million. It is funded through developer contributions and the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Bob Mountain, vice chair of the Berkshire Local Transport Body and board director at Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said the scheme will support 1,415 new houses in the Hatch Farm Dairies development.