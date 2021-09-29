Progress Theatre begins Autumn season with a bang

PROGRESS Theatre is welcoming back audiences for its first show of the Autumn.

Set in 1949, the story follows scientist and mathematician Dr Jacob Bronowski who installs a hidden, locked room in his house.

And 50 years later, his grandchild Jamie discovers the secrets contained in that room, unearthing echoes from across six million years of human history.

Alongside research scientist Ava, Jamie uncovers revelations from the past, and as dawn approaches both are left wondering, do we really know where we came from?

Evening performances start at 7.45pm and Saturday matinee begins at 2.30pm.

Socially distanced performances take place on Tuesday, October 12 and Saturday matinee on October 16.

And Progress Theatre is hosting a Come As You Are Night on Wednesday, October 13.

Standard tickets cost £12 and concessions are £10.

For more details, or to book, log on to progresstheatre.co.uk