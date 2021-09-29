New waste-picking robot introduced in Reading

WASTE management partnership, re3, has installed the country’s first retrofittable AI-powered robotic wasting picking system in Reading.

The waste-picking robot, Recycleye Robotics, can identify, pick up and place materials at 55 picks per minute.

Members of the board, Cllr Parry Batth, Cllr Dorothy Hayes MBE and Cllr Adele Barnett-Ward said they are “extremely pleased” to be partnering with Recycleye.

FCC Environment’s general manager for re3, Rory Brien, is thrilled to have installed the first AI-powered waste robot in England.

He said: “In our commitment to continual improvement {{{gallery:”93249”}}}and innovation at FCC Environment, we believe that it is important to be forward-thinking and adapt to new technologies, especially when it will help to improve the efficiency of the recycling progress.”

Victor Dewulf, CEO of Recycleye said: “The installation of Recycleye Robotics at re3’s Reading facility showcases how such technology can deliver genuine benefits to local authorities and waste management companies across the UK.

“Recycleye has partnered with robotic manufacturers FANUC to develop a retrofittable and affordable automated sorting solution for the waste management industry.”

Artificial intelligence is already helping to improve efficiency across different industries in the UK.

For more details visit recycleye.com