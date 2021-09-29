Comedian Stephen K Amos tour heads to Reading this Autumn

STAND-UP comedian Stephen K Amos is taking to the mic in Reading as part of his upcoming tour.

Going on tour two year later than planned, Stephen will finally get the chance to show audiences his brand new show, Before And Laughter.

In 2010 the world was in a sorry state, but fast-forward 11 years and everything’s still going downhill.

Stephen has had his own share of highs and lows, and when the world gives him lemons, he adds gin, tonic, ice and a healthy dose of humour.

The BAFTA-nominated and RTS award winning writer, broadcaster, actor and comedian has had sold-out tours for over ten years.

After just finishing an acting role in My Night With Reg at The Turbine Theatre, London, Stephen said there is a “real hunger” for live entertainment again.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing the laughter and joy in the audience again.

“Although I’ve done a few gigs in lockdown outdoors, I couldn’t hear the audience’s response so it’s definitely going to be good to get back up on that stage and I’m just eager to get out there and see everyone.”

He added that his show is all about positivity and coming back from a difficult 18 months.

“We’ve all suffered throughout lockdown but there is still joy, fun and so many laughs to be had which is what the show is all about,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to be able to travel and make everyone laugh along the way and I’m so grateful for that.”

Stephen has appeared on a number of TV and radio shows including Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance, Prejudice and Pride and Pilgrimage: The Road to Rome.

His acting career has spanned across stage and screen, including roles in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest at The Gielgud Theatre, Eastenders and BBC’s Tinga Tinga Tales.

Performances take place on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 at 8pm.

Suitable for aged 16 and over, tickets cost £20 for adults and £18 for South Street and Reading Arts Gold members.

For more information, or to book, call the box office on 0118 9606060, or log on to: whatsonreading.com