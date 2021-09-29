Thames Valley receives fund to keep the community safe

POLICE and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber, has launched a £100,000 fund to support community groups across the Thames Valley.

The aim is to assist voluntary and community groups that help to prevent crime and keep communities safe.

Organisations can apply grants under £1,000 or £5,000 for projects that support the PCC’s Police and Criminal Justice Plan.

Mr Barber said: “I’m pleased to be launching this year’s Community Fund, offering support to both community and voluntary organisations across Thames Valley to support my policing priorities.”

John Campbell, chief constable, said: “Today’s launch offers funding to those voluntary and community groups across the Thames Valley who run projects that contribute to preventing crime, protecting our communiti�es and fighting modern crimes.”

“Those organisations who are reducing offending by focusing on prevention and early intervention are a key priority in this round, as well as those organisations who work with the most vulnerable.”

The closing date applications is 11.59pm on Sunday, October 3.

Successful applicants will be invited to a presentation ceremony in November.

For more details, visit: thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/community-fund