Reading wellbeing charity to celebrate 50 years of support

A CHARITY offering counselling and emotional support to youngsters is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Reading.

No5 Young People, which has supported more than 25,000 individuals and families with advice and training, is marking five decades of help in November.

It will host a fundraising gala at the Hilton Reading Hotel on Saturday, November 20 to support its services.

The event, sponsored by Reading Scientific Services, will include a three-course meal, live music, dancing, a raffle and an auction.

Prizes include a Lexus ‘for the weekend’, on overnight stay for two at the Hilton and a cook book signed by chef Tom Kerridge.

According to No5 Young People, the pandemic has prompted nearly 1,000 young people and their families to seek help over the past 12 months.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The funds raised at the gala will mean No5 can continue to deliver more sessions each week and see even more young people in need as quickly as possible.”

Tickets cost £60 and can be booked for tables up to 10 people.

For more information, visit: www.no5.org.uk