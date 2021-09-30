Wokingham.Today

University of Reading scientist inspires fashion designer for new 2022 collection

by Laura Scardarella0
university of reading
Picture: Pixabay

A UNIVERSITY of Reading scientist hit the catwalk after a fashion designer turned his creation into a range of clothing.

Sustainable couture designer Tammam showcased its 2022 collection at London Fashion Week earlier this month, in partnership with the university.

And NCAS climate scientist Professor Ed Hawkins’ warming stripes visual was featured in the designer’s Flight themed collection.

Professor Hawkins, an NCAS climate scientist based at the University of Reading, said: “Everyone needs to understand and talk about climate change if we are to find ways to tackle it.

“Putting the climate stripes on the catwalk is a high-impact way to get the message across – a powerful synthesis of science and fashion.”

The bold stripes represent the average annual global temperature since 1850, using reds for hotter years and blues for cooler years to show how temperatures have risen due to climate change.

Tammam’s 2022 collection includes sustainable materials and craftsmanship from artisans based at the Tammam Atelier and across India.

The theme represents nature and female aviators with an explosion of colour.

Fabrics include hand-loomed organic cottons, peace silks and Tammam’s eco-tulle.

The fashion showcase followed just a day after the University of Reading hosted a major Climate Education Summit, to discuss how climate change could be taught across all subjects in schools.

