South Hill Park turns into jazz club with live duo this Friday

by Laura Scardarella0
Picture: Pixabay

A JAZZ duo is tuning its instruments for a night of live swing music at South Hill Park this Friday.

Alto saxophone player, Allison Neale, and vibraphone player Nat Steele, will perform in the arts venue’s Recital Room for their concert, Bracknell Jazz: Neale Meets Steele.

The pair will use Neale’s crafted lines with Steele’s lyrical and melodic tunes through their common passion for bebop and West Coast jazz to entertain the crowd.

The performance starts at 7.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £16 and under 18s are £8.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01344 484123 or log on to southhillpark.co.uk

