Free coffee for first 1000 customers at Bru Reading this Friday

by Laura Scardarella
bru reading
Bru Coffee

TO CELEBRATE International Coffee Day, Bru Reading is giving away free coffees to its first 1000 customers this Friday.

Visitors can enjoy a drink of their choice from Bru’s range of Arabica blend coffee.

Bru Director, Aftab Gaffar said the company is passionate about its coffee.

He said: “We live and breathe it and we want to spread the love so we thought International Coffee Day would be the perfect opportunity to give more people the opportunity to try our speciality blend.

“Our coffee is a blend of hand-picked 100% speciality Arabica beans, ethically sourced from the finest coffee growers in South America and Asia.

“With the high street getting busier and more people returning to the office after eighteen months working from home, what better time to support your local coffee shop by giving Bru a try – we’re sure you’ll love it.”

Mr Gaffar said the variety available at Bru is “incredible”.

“There are 16 variations of coffee on the menu, with the opportunity to personalise your drink through the use of different milks and syrups,” he said.

“Customers can also create coffee combinations and discover our secret menu options, such as our Dirty Chai Latte, which includes a shot of espresso, making the options available even more extensive.”

For more information, visit brucoffee.co.uk

