Earley Town Council hosts 26 eco events ahead of COP26

EARLEY residents have been invited to 26 environmental events in the run up to COP26.

Earley Town Council hopes the sessions will engage, inform and encourage residents to join the climate change conversation.

A number of them have already happened, including a litter pick along the Thames, where Cllr Anne Bassett, Earley town mayor joined volunteers to clear the ground near The Waterside Centre.

There has been a workshop to discuss the town council’s climate emergency plan.

Last week there was a bat walk through Maiden Erlegh Nature Reserve.

And more events are planned over the next month.

There is a five for five clothes swap from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 2, at Maiden Place Community Centre, where residents can bring five items and exchange for a different five.

A bird talk will be held from 7.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday, October 5, at the same venue, discussing the impact of climate change on bird populations. It will be delivered by Renton Righelato, from Berkshire Ornithological Club.

Places must be booked by emailing: administration@earley-tc.gov.uk or calling: 0118 986 8995.

The Town Council will be handing out specially produced postcards at events encouraging residents to write down a question or a message they would like to send to those attending the COP26 conference.

It plans to deliver them to Reading West MP, Alok Sharma, who is chair of COP26.

For more information, visit: www.earley-tc.gov.uk/green-events-2021