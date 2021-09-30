Wokingham.Today

Reading Rep kicks off season with special gala

by Laura Scardarella0
reading rep
Jamie Reed, Karen Rowland, Mayor of Reading. Picture: Harry Elletson

THE LAUNCH of Reading Rep Theatres’ new building celebrated its opening with a special gala night earlier this month.

The theatre, on Kings Road, officially opened after its two-year build and fundraising campaign, which raised over £1 million to create the new premises.

The gala, supported by Reading Rep’s associates companies, included performances of Animal, written and performed by Camille Ucan and Inauspicious, performed by Zheng Xi.

And Make/Sense Theatre devised and performed its piece, When This Is Over.

Rehearsals are now under way for Reading Rep’s first show of it’s new season, Dorian.

Founding artistic director Paul Stacey said it was an honour to open the doors for the first time in two years.

“Creating theatre is a communal act in and of itself and it was a pleasure to bring people together after months of isolation in the way that only live performance can,” he said.

“We can’t wait to welcome our audiences to our first production of DORIAN, a world premiere adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Grey, which explores the events that brought Oscar Wilde to Reading Gaol.”

For more information, or to book tickets, visit: readingrep.com

