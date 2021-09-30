Motorbikers celebrate the life of Reading Toy Run founder, Ben Spiller

MOTORBIKERS gathered on Sunday to celebrate the life of the Reading Toy Run founder.

More than 200 bikers commemorated the life of Ben Spiller, who founded the annual event more than 30 years ago.

Mr Spiller died on Friday, April 9, at Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Tilehurst following a short illness.

His widow, Jane, said it was an opportunity for the community to mark her husband’s life, as his funeral was limited in numbers due to covid restrictions at the time.

“We knew it was going to be sad, but it was also a happy occasion,” she said.

“It was wonderful, there were lots of people from all walks of life, it was quite an honour.”

The Revd Sean Stillman delivered a service, similar to the one at her husband’s funeral, she explained.

This time, it also included some more tributes from friends.

Mr Stillman, who co-founded the Toy Run with Mr Spiller, said the service was a goodbye for the biking community.

“It was very moving,” Mrs Spiller added. “We were sat at the front, and when we turned around, we realised quite how many people had come along.”

TMr Stillman said the broad cross-section of people at Sunday’s service demonstrated the impact Mr Spiller had throughout his life.

“He had that ability to pull people together to get a job done,” he said.

The family created a cardboard cut-out of Mr Spiller, which they placed behind his motorbike — now owned by Mr Stillman.

“Ben refurbished it for me, and died shortly after finishing it,” Mr Stillman said. “He was a mechanic, and it was the last bike he put together. I can now continue the journey on.”

The family encouraged attendees to write a message on a label and attach it to the bike, for them to read after the event.

“It was nice to have is face around, and read the lovely messages,” Mrs Spiller added.

A permanent memorial has also been created for Mr Spiller at High Close School.

Mark Shears, principal at the Wiltshire Road school, said the Reading Toy Run brings a significant contribution to the pupils, as well as other Barnardo’s projects and charities.