Wargrave toddler group looks for new managers

A CARE group is on the hunt for a new organiser.

Wargrave Baby & Toddler Group is looking for enthusiastic parents and carers to take over.

Wokingham.Today understands the service has been on hold since March 2020, and the organisers said demand is high to get the group up and running again.

“It is a wonderful chance for those with young children to have a chat, a hot cup of tea and get support from others in the village,” they said on social media.

The role involves setting up and tidying away before and after sessions, which are held on Tuesday mornings during term time.

Anybody interested should contact wargravebabyandtoddler@hotmail.co.uk