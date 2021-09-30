Beaconsfield 0-29 Bracknell: Perfect start continues with four try haul

Bracknell continued their perfect start to the season with a four try haul in their first ever league meeting with Beaconsfield.

Coach Heeks made a number of changes to the squad that defeated Banbury last Saturday, with Sam Dunks coming in at second row, Tyler Smith in the back row while Simon Bayliss replaced Ben Yates on the wing.

It would take ten minutes for them to register the games first score. From a line out in the Beaconsfield twenty-two, a catch and drive from the Bracknell pack saw Bradley Walters come up with the touch down.

Jake Findlay added the extras.

In a scrappy affair neither side was able to add to the scoreboard.

With half an hour of the half gone, an almost identical move to Bracknell’s opening score saw Bracknell’s and Bradley Walters’ second score. Following a catch and drive Bradley Walters was at the base of the drive to touch down. Jake Findlay again on target with the extra’s.

Just before the break Bracknell were reduced in numbers when Jake Hodge was sin binned for a high tackle.

Within five minutes of the re-start a Jake Findlay penalty extended Bracknell’s lead.

With Bracknell now restored to full numbers Bracknell pressed into Beconsfeild territory.

A kick through from Alex Frame got behind the Beaconsfield defence allowing Simon Bayliss to collect the ball and outpace the Beaconsfield defence to dot down. Chris Laidler’s conversion was good.

With five minutes of the game remaining Bracknell secured their bonus point try and Bradley Walters hat-trick try.

With the catch and drive established as a potent attacking weapon for Bracknell, one final catch and drive saw Bradley Walters come up with the score. This time the conversion was missed.

The result means Bracknell maintain their unbeaten record and remain top of the league by one point over second placed Sherborne, who along with Bracknell and Oxford Harlequins are the leagues unbeaten sides.

The 1XV are back in action next Saturday when they start a run of two games at home.

Next Saturday Witney are the visitors to Lily Hill while Buckingham visit a week late on Saturday, October 9.

Bracknell: 1 Jake Hodge 2 Bradley Walters 3 Ruain Henderson 4 Dave Barron 5 Sam Dunks 6 Tyler Smith 7 Tom Field 8 Ken Hodgson 9 Alex Frame 10 Johnny O’Hehir 11 Simon Bayliss 12 Chris Laidler 13 Dan Mays 14 Ian Burch (c) 15 Jake Findlay

Replacements: Harry Challenor, Ben Bathhurst, Dan Walton.