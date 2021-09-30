Wokingham.Today

Football round-up: Berks County hit 10 in FA Vase victory

by Andy Preston

FA Vase

BERKS COUNTY stormed through to the next round with a stunning victory as they put 10 past Abingdon United.

Les Sackey notched a first-half hat-trick to help put the Swords 6-0 up by half-time.

A brace from Luke Hayden and goals from Mark Jordan and Luke Rippon helped Berks to complete a remarkable 10-1 win.

Meanwhile, EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA and WOODLEY UNITED were both eliminated from the competition.

Joe Moriarty netted for the Boars but they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Oldland Abbotonians.

The Kestrels suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Milton United as they were beaten 6-0.

Combined Counties Premier North

READING CITY picked up a point on the road with a draw against North Greenford United.

Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES were condemned to a fourth consecutive defeat of the season.

They conceded five away at Moneyfields which leaves them without a point at the bottom of the table

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN are the league leaders after a stunning win over Mortimer Ladies.

Tilehurst put eight past their opponents as a hat-trick from Leah Why, braces from Lydia Vettese and Tilly Wright, and a goal from Deanna Cane earned them a huge 8-1 triumph.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES are top of the table after they put ten past Newbury Ladies Development.

Ellie Messitt had a stunning afternoon in front of goal as she bagged a double hat-trick, Laura Comerford scored a treble and Megan Averill added to the score to wrap up a tremendous 10-1 win.

S4K BERKS COUNTY LADIES got their second win of the campaign after they defeated Yateley United Ladies.

Lauren Futcher hit a double and Natalie White also got on the scoresheet to help the Fawkes record a 3-1 success.

TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN DEVELOPMENT are bottom after they were beaten 8-0 by Caversham AFC Women.

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD continued their winning streak with a convincing win over READING YMCA.

Finch were clinical with their chances as James Payne hit a treble and Aqeel Butt, Connor Richardson and Ethan Simons added to the score to seal a 6-1 success.

Finch are up to third after four matches, while Reading YMCA are in 13th having only played three games.

WARGRAVE shared the points with Yateley United after an entertaining 3-3 draw.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS stay at the bottom of the table after a 4-1 away defeat to Marlow United.

READING CITY U23’s were beaten 3-1 at home by Windlesham & Chobham.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST maintained their faultless start to the season with a fourth win in as many matches.

Joseph Bonney scored a double, while Hayden Best, Kenny Evans and Jake Horwood got in on the act to help them to a 5-1 win over Maidenhead Town Reserves.

Thames Valley Division Two

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE are in second after they played out a goalless draw against third placed Hambleden.

HURST RESERVES earned their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw away at Mortimer Development.

BERKS COUNTY SWORDS remain at the bottom after they were beaten 7-1 away to SB Phoenix Reserves.

Thames Valley Division Four

HARCHESTER HAWKS still have a perfect record with four consecutive wins.

They got the better of Farnham Royal Mavericks with a 4-2 away victory.

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS were beaten for the second time this season with a home loss to White Eagles.

Harvey Richardson netted twice for Berks but they were defeated 4-2.

