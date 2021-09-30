Reading Rockets 93-87 Thames Valley Cavaliers: Rockets complete remarkable comeback

READING ROCKETS produced a stunning comeback as they came from behind to beat Thames Valley Cavaliers.

Rockets have now put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-final stage of the LLynch Trophy having already defeated Oakland Wolves away last weekend.

Rockets went from a losing position to victory as they went on a 53-27 run to take the scalp of the talented Cavaliers much to the delight of Rockets new head coach Dan Pearson in his inaugural season.

Cavaliers scored first and took an early lead but returning after a decade away, guard, Lewis Champion , an ex Cavalier last season stroked a treble before new signing Meshack Lufile scored ten points in his opening quarter in English basketball as Cavaliers found it difficult to keep him quiet.

Reis Pinnock opened his personal tally with a coast to coast score whilst A J Basi was secure from the free throw line though Rockets trailed 22-26 at the end of the first period.

Cavaliers were out rebounding Rockets and finishing inside as they extended their lead by 35-24 before Basi hit the first of his four trebles though he had to be rested as he was called for his third personal foul.

Cavaliers again stormed out of the blocks increasing their lead to 60-40 and looking extremely confident that they’d taken the sting out of Rockets.

Both Sam Toluwase and A J stroked trebles from assists from Champion and Live Kivuvu respectively as they went on a 10-2 run and finding themselves just 52-62 down but despite Kivuvu scoring six personal points and hustling to gain possession, a three point play at the death of the period edged Cavaliers into a 71-58 lead.

A Toluwase spin and a couple of points from Basi at the free throw line edged Rockets closer but Cavaliers still pinched points off most forays around Rockets basket.

A Basi treble and a top of the key similar shot from Kivuvu saw Rockets squeeze Cavaliers and when Jaz Bains took a charge and Pinnock safely converted a pair of free throws Rockets were 75-77 down.

Stout defence and enterprising offence saw Rockets score the next three points and take the lead for the first time in the game causing Cavaliers to call a time-out at 77-78 down.

Lufile hit one from two from the penalty stripe to see Rockets enjoy a small advantage of 82-77 . Again Cavaliers came back with a score but Tyler Cartaino scored a treble to see Rockets six up with three minutes to go.

Cavaliers scored and probably still expected to win with their depth of talent but each Rocket played was up for the end game scenario.

Bains hit treble and again takes a charge before moments later he hits another treble giving Rockets a double digit lead going into the last minute

Champion ends Rockets scoring and Cavaliers hit three from three from the free throw line in the last 1.9 seconds but the victory was Rocket with a 53-27 finish when 20 points adrift.

Next Saturday, the Rockets are away to the league champions Solent Kestrels before entertaining Hemel Storm at Rivermead on Sunday, October 3.