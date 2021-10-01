Wokingham.Today

Reading school receives prestigious award from international tech firm

by Charlotte King
utc reading
Picture: UTC Reading

A READING school has been recognised by Microsoft for its training expertise.

UTC Reading has renewed its status as a Microsoft Showcase School, after being the country’s first UTC to receive the honour in 2015.

Three of its teachers now hold the prestigious accreditation for their use of Microsoft products in teaching and learning.

As of this year, Robert Bradley, Carly Gale and Neil Pouney have received the accolade.

Principal Jonathan Nicholls said: “I am delighted that once again UTC Reading has been recognised as a Showcase School.

“The teaching of these industry-recognised, future-ready skills sets our students apart from their peers.”

