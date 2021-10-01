Thames Valley Police visit schools to prevent youth crime

POLICE officers have returned to visiting schools, with the start of a new term.

Thames Valley Police has 18 schools officers that aim to build connections with institutions across the region.

Chief Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint, of Thames Valley Police’s Local Policing directorate, said: “We have a package of resources that our officers can use to educate on the difficult issues young people face and we work closely with schools to prevent young people being excluded or criminalised wherever appropriate.

“This helps them stay engaged in education and keeps them safe and away from crime.”

Rachel Cave, headteacher of Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green, Reading, they have an extremely positive relationship with their dedicated officers.

“Young people face many challenges and the work of this partnership is able to support positive outcomes in a range of situations,” she said.

“I have no doubt that working together helps young people to avoid becoming victims of crime. Early intervention supports young people away from making bad choices in their social lives.”

Schools officers cover issues such as drugs, violence, exploitation and abuse.