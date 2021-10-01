Music charity Readipop throws a fiesta at Reading University

HUNDREDS of attendees enjoyed a day of live music at Readipop Fiesta earlier this month.

Music charity Readipop organised twelve hours of non-stop music and DJ’s including well-known acts Utah Saints, Kosheen and The Voice 2021 finalist, Hannah Williams.

The event took place at Reading University’s Whiteknight Campus.

And families were entertained with a beatboxing workshop with BURD and interactive performances from Tree Fellas.

Organiser Pete Wheeler said the event was “everything they hoped it would be and more.”

He said: “So many smiling faces and everybody getting involved with the drum, ukelele, beatboxing with BURD and craft workshops.

“We loved seeing the fun created by the weird and wonderful interactive performances from Tree Fellas and Annual Daydream Harvest.”

Live music was enjoyed with local acts like hip hop collective OSP, reggae artist Jnr Watson and funk band, The Fever 45s.

Mr Wheeler added: “Thank you so much to everyone who helped make Readipop Fiesta happen, especially our extended festival team and community band members, Reading University Students Union, Sabre Acoustics, Jelly, Applause Touring, Annual Daydream Harvest, Double Barrelled and all the live acts, DJs and performers.

“We truly feel like real life events are back again and cannot wait to do it all again in full at Readipop Festival 2022 next year.”

Weekend tickets are now back on sale for Readipop Festival 2022 on July 8 to 10 at Christchurch Meadows, Caversham.

The line up already includes Sugarhill Gang, Badly Drawn Boy, Jesus Jones, Stealing Sheep, DJ Format and Nigel Clark, with more to be announced later this year.

Tickets cost £45.50 for adult and teenager tickets, and accompanied under 14s go free.

For more information, log on to: readipop.co.uk