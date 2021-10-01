Sir Elton gets celebrated in Camberley this weekend

SIR ELTON John’s music will be celebrated with a night performing his greatest hits at Camberley Theatre this Saturday.

A career spanning 50 years, singer Joel Buckingham will showcase all of his best known songs.

No show about Elton John would be complete without the outrageous outfits and glasses, which have become a signature of his live shows from the early 70’s until modern day.

The show includes songs such as Crocodile Rock, Rocket Man, Candle in the Wind, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Sacrifice, Daniel and Circle of Life.

Tickets cost £25 for adults and £24 for theatre club members.

The performance begins at 7.30pm.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01276 707600, or log on to: camberleytheatre.co.uk