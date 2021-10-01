Wescott East to hold by-election in November

WOKINGHAM residents can vote for a new councillor in November.

Wescott East is having a by-election, after Mr Julian McGhee-Sumner resigned from his councillor role earlier this month.

At the time, the former Conservative councillor said he would be working outside the area, and did not feel he could represent residents to his fullest.

“It has been a privilege to represent Wescott East since May 2003 but I really do feel you need to live in the ward you intend to represent,” he said.

It means Wokingham Town Council will hold a by-election for the vacant seat on Thursday, November 25.

For more information, contact Wokingham Town Council’s town clerk, by emailing: jnowecki@wokingham-tc.gov.uk