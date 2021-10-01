Wokingham.Today

Wescott East to hold by-election in November

by Jess Warren0
wescott byelection
Wokingham Town Hall

WOKINGHAM residents can vote for a new councillor in November.

Wescott East is having a by-election, after Mr Julian McGhee-Sumner resigned from his councillor role earlier this month.

At the time, the former Conservative councillor said he would be working outside the area, and did not feel he could represent residents to his fullest.

“It has been a privilege to represent Wescott East since May 2003 but I really do feel you need to live in the ward you intend to represent,” he said.

It means Wokingham Town Council will hold a by-election for the vacant seat on Thursday, November 25.

For more information, contact Wokingham Town Council’s town clerk, by emailing: jnowecki@wokingham-tc.gov.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Shinfield theatre announces new season

Gemma Davidson

REPORT: Reading FC 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday – Winless start continues

Isaac Farnworth

Blooming fundraiser in Woodley

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.