Council launches consultation to increase secondary school spaces in Wokingham

THE BOROUGH council is inviting residents to have a say on its secondary school plans for the coming decade.

It is asking parents, schools and other interested parties to comment on its new strategy until 2031.

The council said it has identified a number of factors to be addressed relating to rising demand for places, including more families moving to the area’s major development sites and the increasing number of Year 7 spaces needed.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services, said: “There is a need to increase the number of places available in secondary schools, both on a short-term basis to ensure the next intake are catered for, as well as in the longer term.”

He said the council wants to see people raise their families in the borough – but the area’s schools need capacity to support that.

“Please take time to read through the consultation document and submit your response to the council so we can shape the next generation of secondary places in the borough,” he added.

The council plans to provide additional spaces by filling “unused capacity” in schools, expanding existing schools and, if necessary, opening new schools too.

It said unused buildings could be a short-term solution.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/news-and-consultation/consultation-and-having-your-say/current-consultations