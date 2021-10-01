Hockey round-up: Sonning Ladies 1s make perfect start with opening win

South Central Premier Division 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s opened their season with a home defeat to Eastcote 1s.

They scored three but fell to a 5-3 defeat as the visitors took the points.

They have their first away trip of the season on Saturday away at Witney 1s.

North Division 2

SONNING 2s got off the mark with a draw in their first match of the campaign.

They struck twice to take a 2-2 draw away against Eastcote.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s started with defeat after they lost 4-2 away at Phoenix & Ranelagh 1s.

Sonning host Bicester 1s in their next match, while South Berks welcome Newbury & Thatcham 2s.

North Division 4

SONNING 3s began their campaign with a home draw as they were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Berkhamstead & Hemel Hempstead 2s.

They face an away visit to Oxford 4s at the weekend.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s fell to an opening weekend defeat with a 3-1 loss at Buckingham.

They are at home to Henley 3s in their next league match.

South Central Thames Division 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 4s opened with a 2-1 victory over Henley 4s.

They are on the road at the weekend with an away visit to Maidenhead 4s.

SONNING 4s suffered a big defeat in their opening match as they came back with a 7-0 defeat to Amersham & Chalfont 5s.

They will look to get their season on track when they are at home to Tadley 1s on Saturday.

South Central Thames Division 3

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 5s were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Newbury & Thatcham 6s.

South Berks welcome Henley 5s to Cantley Park this weekend.

SONNING 5s were beaten at home by Marlow 6s in a 4-2 loss.

They travel away to face Reading Rascals on Saturday.

South Central Women’s Premier Division 1

SONNING LADIES 1s made the perfect start to their season as they hit four past Henley 1s in a 4-1 success.

They face their first away test at the weekend against Reading 2s.

South Central Women’s North Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s took a point in their first match as they were locked in a 1-1 stalemate against Newbury & Thatcham 1s.

They are on the road this weekend away at Phoenix & Ranelagh 1s.

South Central Women’s Division Two

SONNING LADIES 2s took three points home with a 3-0 triumph against Henley, and they host Reading 4s this coming weekend.

South Central Women’s Division 3

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 2s got off the mark with victory in their opening match.

They earned a 2-0 home victory over Amersham & Chalfont 3s, before they face Marlow 4s away this weekend.