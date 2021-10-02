Wokingham borough mayor officially opens the Dinton Activity Centre

THE NEW activity centre at Dinton Pastures was officially opened last month.

On Thursday, September 22, the borough mayor, Cllr Keith Baker, opened the country park venue.

It has been welcoming cafe visitors throughout September.

The centre cost £2.4 million and is the borough’s first net zero carbon building, and was created by Reds10, a modular building company.

It features solar panels and windcatchers on the roof for natural ventilation, low energy LED lighting and air source heat pumps.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said he is delighted that the activity centre is in its final stages.

“Since opening, it has already created fantastic opportunities for residents – to work, to play and most importantly, spaces to socialise and network, an important aspect that is much needed, especially after the easing of lockdown restrictions,” he said.

The activities offered are intended to be inclusive, and have been tested by the Caring Listening and Supporting Partnership, a self-advocacy charity for adults with learning disabilities.

There is a climbing wall in the activity hall, which is available on a pay-and-play session for family groups, and on a pre booked basis for school and youth groups.

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning said he is proud to have an innovative building in the borough.

“As well as the amazing energy-efficient technologies the building also allows everyone to explore and get involved with accessible equipment and changing facilities,” he said.

Paul Ruddick, Chairman of Reds10, said: “Dinton activity centre will pave the way towards carbon neutrality for Wokingham Borough, but it is also truly exemplar of what offsite construction can achieve.

“It has been a talking point for the construction industry already. We are looking forward to seeing the local community enjoy this amazing space.”

The centre is running half term Wild Sessions and Sailing Courses.

For more information, visit: www.dinton-pastures.co.uk