Wokingham borough mayor officially opens Farley Hill Primary’s new premises

by Jess Warren
Cllr Keith Baker, Wokingham borough mayor, cut the ribbon at Farley Hill Primary School's new site. Picture: Stewart Turkington

THE borough mayor cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of a new primary school in Arborfield.

Cllr Keith Baker joined pupils and headteacher Emma Clarke at the new Farley Hill Primary School last month.

He gave a short speech, thanking all involved in the project for their work.

“The new school is a triumph for all involved and I want to congratulate those who helped make it happen,” he said.

“Despite challenges, including the global pandemic, school staff and partners have worked tirelessly to get it ready for pupils for the start of this term. I’m delighted to hear the pupils are already thoroughly enjoying the new buildings.”

Ms Clarke said she is delighted with the new facilities.

“The children all gave the school a double thumbs up in assembly and are very happy with the new site as are the staff,” she said.

