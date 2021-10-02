Developers to host exhibition on plans for 300 Hurst homes

PLANS to bring up to 300 homes to Hurst have been revised by developers

Mactaggart & Mickel, which proposed a new estate near Lodge Road last month, will host a public exhibition on the changes over the coming weeks.

It comes following a controversial public consultation, which prompted Protect Hurst Action Group (PHAG) to urge residents to not take part in the survey.

The previous proposals included at least 105 affordable homes, an off-road foot and cycle path and public open space linking Lodge Road with Tape Lane.

The land, which is to the east of Lodge Road, is an area which residents have fought to defend for more than 60 years.

Mactaggart & Mickel’s website reads: “We are very aware that this site occupies a prominent position towards the centre of the village, and we understand that most residents are unlikely to support the principle of development.

“However, we hope that you will nonetheless engage with this consultation and advise us on how our proposals can be improved, despite your opposition to the principle.

“Any improvements you suggest will not be used to imply your support for the development.”

The public exhibition will take place on Thursday, October 7 and on Thursday, October 14 from 3:30pm until 7:30pm at Hurst Village Hall.

The revised proposals will also be available on the developer’s website once the exhibition is over.

Mactaggart & Mickel intends to submit a planning application to the borough council this autumn.

