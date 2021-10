AWARD winning comedian Victoria Melody hits the South Street Arts stage next week.

Described by the Oxford Mail as the “female theatrical Louis Theroux”, Victoria embarks on the difficult business of being funny and being involved in the amateur stand-up world.

She will appear on Thursday, October 7.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, and £10 for South Street members.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060, or log on to: whatsonreading.com