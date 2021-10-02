Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Borough Mayor to host charity dinner dance

by Laura Scardarella0
Dinner Dance
Dinner Dance confirmed for Spring 2022

THE DANCING shoes will be put on for a special charity fundraiser next year.

Wokingham Borough Mayor Cllr Keith Baker and Chance to Dance Stars CIC is inviting residents to its Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 19 at Sindlesham Court.

Traditionally, the Mayor chooses a local charity to support which he feels will benefit from fundraising during his time in office.

And he has decided to help dance charity, Chance to Dance Stars CIC.

Founded in 2013,the school runs nine dance classes in Reading, Coley and Bracknell to support students with disabilities.

Wokingham Borough Mayor Cllr Keith Baker is looking forward to seeing Wokingham borough residents at the Dinner Dance next spring.

He said: “The dress code is formal and it’s the perfect opportunity to wear those pretty frocks and smart suits that have been hiding in the wardrobe.

“On the night, we will have a fantastic performance by X-Factor Star, Danyl Johnson and tickets are selling fast so I urge residents to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Taking place at Sindlesham Court, a Grade II listed building, the event will run from 6.30pm until midnight.

Tickets cost £47 each and include an arrival drink, followed by a three-course meal and a glass of wine.

To purchase a ticket, email sendanceclub@hotmail.com

