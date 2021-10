A CROWTHORNE pub is hosting an evening of old skool garage, R’n’B and soul this Saturday.

Punters can dance the night away in The Prince, on the High Street, for its Hisstory Night, from 8pm until 11.45pm.

The pub’s take on popular radio station, Kisstory, will entertain visitors with a mix of 90s and noughties classics.

And entry to the event is free.

For more details, visit greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/berkshire/prince