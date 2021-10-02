WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Americana legend Hank Wangford heads up our great FREE playlist

PERFECT DAY is one of the latest songs to be created by the legendary Hank Wangford, and it tops the bill for this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist.

Why is this musical megastar on a soundtrack to the borough? Well, he’s soon to play at Wokingham Music Club. We can’t wait.

Hank Wangford – Perfect Day

This is the opening song on UK Country/Americana legend Hank Wangford’s latest album Holey Holey.

It’s an album of wonderful songs with a laid back feel and lyrics ruminating on the ups and downs of life.

Released last year, it is Hank’s 10th album and shows that he can still come up with quality so it’s well worth a listen.

We look forward to seeing him live at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) on Friday, October 22, where he will be appearing with his new compadre, Brad Breath – www.hankwangford.co.uk

Ronnie Laine & Slim Chance – The Preacher

Here’s a classic song from the past and it’s included in the playlist this week as Slim Chance will be playing live at WMC on Friday, October 15.

The band has been doing a great job continuing the legacy of the great Ronnie Laine, who is sadly no longer with us.

They evolved around three original members of Ronnie’s band as well as some excellent new regulars so this promises to be a great night of good songs and musicianship – www.slim-chance.co.uk

Split the Dealer – High Rockets

He was No.3 in our Best of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet on the XV single and since then Split aka Sam Brett has released more very good singles and this is his latest – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Deva St.John – Pity Party

The other half of that duet mentioned above also has a new single out. This is the latest of a string of quality singles from Deva and it is a powerful rock pop dance anthem – www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

In Albion – Earth

They performed a great show at local record shop, Beyond the Download’s event in Peach Place Wokingham recently. Here’s their latest single – https://inalbion.net/

Crooked Shapes – Crooked Shapes

This Wokingham based rock band have their debut album, also called Crooked Shapes, due for release on 19th November and ‘Fire’ is their first single release from that album – www.crookedshapes.com

The Wave Machine – Doesn’t Matter to Me

One of the highlights of the Wokingham Festival was seeing a packed WMC stage audience singing along to the songs of Angus Trott aka The Wave Machine – www.thewavemachine.co.uk

Michael Burns-Peake – London

Michael is a singer/songwriter from Wokingham and is another young talent who appeared on the WMC Stage at the festival and performed a great set of quality songs – www.facebook.com/MichaelBPMusic

Fred’s House – Shut Up and Dance

Silky smooth vocals, quality musicianship and a 70’s West Coast inspired folk / rock sound, this band from Cambridge are a perfect band for a summer festival as they proved at Wokingham Festival – fredshousemusic.co.uk

The Paradox Twin – Wake Vortex

Nominated at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards two years running following the release of their debut album, this Reading based band is back with a stunning new single – https://www.theparadoxtwin.com/