Reading bus driver awarded for sign language support

A READING bus driver has been recognised for his quick thinking with a monthly award.

David Speake, 33, from Reading Buses, has received a Star of the Month award for communicating with a five-year-old passenger in sign language.

He was nominated by the girl’s father for “transforming” her experience.

The father said: “Today was an amazing experience my five year old daughter will never forget.

“I really want the driver to win employee of the month for this.”

He said it was the first time she had met someone outside of her close circle who knew Makaton sign language.

Reading Buses HR Director Caroline Anscombe praised Mr Speake for an “all-round good performance”.

“While we realise that it was chance that David was able to converse with Emily in sign language, it just shows the extra effort that our employees put in to make our customers feel welcome on board,” she said.