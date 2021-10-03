Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Walk returns for second time this year

by Jess Warren0
Wokingham Walk
One of the Wokingham Walk routes in October 2020. Picture: Wokingham Lions Club

THE WOKINGHAM walk is returning for the second time this year.

On Sunday, October 24, the autumn Wokingham Walk will be taking off from Elms Field, in Wokingham.

With around 500 people joining the May walk this year, the Wokingham Lions Club hopes for another strong turnout in October.

All proceeds will be donated to charities organisations in the borough.

Andy Slay, one of the original joint organisers of the event, said the spring walk raised around £6,600.

“The autumn colours can be really lovely in late October, and walkers will see a contrast to the walk in May.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a second fundraising opportunity for charities and their supporters to raise their own money.”

Walkers can choose from three routes, which are five, 10 and 15 miles.

Registration on the day will be from 9am to 10.30am, and walkers should begin the walk immediately after registering.

Check-in at the end of the walk will close at 5pm.

It costs £15 for adults, £5 for ages 12 to 17 and free for under 12s.

There will be a free Nature Trail included for youngsters to enjoy on the route.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

For more information, visit: www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Marles thrilled with Finchampstead CC battling qualities at High Wycombe

Tom Crocker

INTERVIEW: London Irish ready to compete with Premiership's best says TJ Ioane

Andy Preston

Hope and Anchor host New Year’s Eve charity party

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.