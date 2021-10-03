Wokingham.Today

New bridge in Barkham praised by Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership

bridge
Picture: Stewart Turkington

THE WIDENING of a bridge in Barkham is making journeys smoother, said the council’s highways leader.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said the changes to Barkham Bridge are proving a “major benefit” to drivers in the area.

“Removal of the bottleneck with the new bridge means traffic flows smoothly and helps to keep drivers moving on our roads. The benefits aren’t just to those in vehicles on the road and it’s been fantastic to see the new shared path for cyclists and pedestrians is being put to use.”

The work was completed earlier this year by contractor, Balfour Beatty.

The company also improved drainage along Barkham Road up to the School Lane junction.

The project is part of the council’s Major New Roads programme. It was funded through developer contributions, and £4.2 million from Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Bob Beveridge, chair of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said he is delighted the bridge is finished.

“The new bridge has removed a bottleneck on an increasingly important route between Shinfield and Wokingham, improved traffic flow for buses and created safer journeys for cyclists.”

close
