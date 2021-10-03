Will The Tamarind Tree be crowned Wokingham’s Curry King?

A WOKINGHAM restaurant has its eye on the prize as it hopes its “homestyle” curries will see it to win the borough’s Curry King title.

Earlier this month, Wokingham.Today launched a competition for its readers to find the best curry house in the town.

The Tamarind Tree, on Peach Street, Wokingham, was one of those to be nominated.

The restaurant, run by Koush Miah, was founded in September 2006 and was named after the popular tamarind fruit in South India.

Customer favourites include Shobuj Chicken Shashlik (Green Chicken Shashlik), Garlic Chilli Chicken and the king prawn dishes.

Mr Miah said he puts in a lot of effort with his chutney trays.

He tries to be different by encouraging customers to mix and match their dishes to get the full Indian cuisine experience.

The owner started doing deliveries in the second lockdown and is now seeing more people book for their takeaways instead of walking in.

He added that although business has been slow due to the pandemic, things are now slowing picking up.

“I always try my best to look after every customer who visits my restaurant and I make sure I go that little bit further to help them with what they need.”

Mr Miah explained he welcomes everyone, including allergens, vegans and vegetarians.

“If someone with an allergy or a specific dietary requirement wants something that’s not on the menu, I will try and cook it for them so they can eat what they want.”

And he thanked Wokingham.Today readers for nominating The Tamarind Tree for the award.

“Thank you very much to those who have voted for me, I always try my best to do as much as I can for all of my customers and the Wokingham community.”

Mr Miah extended his thanks to residents for supporting his restaurant over the past 18 months.

He said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone in the Wokingham and surrounding area for their business and for continuing to support me through these difficult months.”

The winner will be announced at the end of the year following a series of knock-out votes on social media.