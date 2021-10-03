Wokingham.Today

Crowthorne Parish Council urges people to fill out strategy plan survey

by Laura Scardarella0
crowthorne
Crowthorne Parish Council stretegy plan survery

A SURVEY for Crowthorne Parish Council’s three year strategy plan is under way, and residents are encouraged to take part.

The questionnaire has been created for the community to have their say and help the parish council move forward with its plans.

With a green focus, the strategy will seek to address how the parish council carries out activities and services whilst protecting the environment.

The parish council’s plan will aim to reduce energy usage in different ways over the next three years.

Biodiversity improvements will be made at Circle Hill, Walter Recreation Ground and Morgan Recreation Ground.

And it will encourage the use of electric and non-polluting vehicles, especially in the High Street and outside schools.

Participants can fill out the questionnaire by scanning the QR code provided on Crowthorne Parish Council’s website.

For more details, or to take part, log on to: crowthornepc.org.uk

