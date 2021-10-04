University of Reading says student vaccine rates are reassuring

VACCINE rates in University of Reading students are reassuring, said the deputy vice-chancellor.

More than 90% of students said that they have had one or both jabs, in a poll about their vaccination status.

More than 650 students anonymously shared the information, with 86% of them having had two doses.

Nationally, 65% of 18 to 24-year-olds in England have received at least one dose.

Professor Parveen Yaqoob, at the University of Reading said: “These survey results are very reassuring, both for our staff and students and for our neighbours in Reading, and show that our students are behaving responsibly in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

“Students and young people have had a challenging 18 months and young people have often been unfairly characterised as being unwilling or ambivalent about getting vaccinated.

“What this survey demonstrates is that our students understand the importance of getting vaccinated for their own health and to protect those around them. Our students can start their university experience confident that they will be able to get as much out of their time at Reading as possible.”

During the first few weeks of term, an NHS ‘Health on the Move’ vaccine van is visiting Whiteknights campus to deliver first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students and staff.

The University is also continuing to encourage all students and staff to take a Covid-19 test twice a week, regardless of their vaccination status.

Professor Yaqoob said it is important to keep cases low.

“We will continue to support students who need to self-isolate, including students who are joining us from overseas, and we look forward to seeing them out and about on campus soon,” she said.