Make the move to hospitality with new careers hub

RECRUITERS want to change the perception of hospitality with a new employability hub next month.

As part of Hospitality Apprenticeships Week, a new careers centre is launching to help people find roles in the industry.

The hub, hosted by CareerScope, will be the first service in the UK to support job seekers looking for hospitality apprenticeships.

From Monday, October 18, to Friday, October 22, it will hold a series of events covering a range of themes, including:

Busting myths about hospitality

Front of house roles

Supervising and management

Chef responsibilities

It all forms part of national campaign More Than A Job, which has been developed by the Hospitality Apprenticeships Steering Group.

Chris Gamm, chief executive of hospitality charity Springboard, one of the organisations behind the campaign, said: “It’s well known that hospitality needs to attract more home-grown talent to address the current staffing shortages and ensure there is a sustainable talent pipeline for many years to come.

“Hospitality Apprenticeships Week is a brilliant way to showcase the industry and your business to your customers and followers, show what a fun and dynamic industry it is to work in, and the brilliant opportunities it offers to develop and build a career.”

For more information, visit: www.careerscope.uk.net/apprenticeships