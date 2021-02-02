THERE may be more job opportunities in Wokingham borough soon through the Wokingham Job Scheme for 16-24 Year Olds.

This is because the borough council’s application to the government’s Wokingham Join Job Scheme Kickstart has been approved.

The Kickstart programme is part of the government’s Plan for Jobs initiative, which aims to get 16- to 24-year-olds who are struggling to find work into employment by offering six-month job placements.

It was launched during the coronavirus pandemic to create more job opportunities for young people who are on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

“There’s no doubt that the pandemic has hit young people hard and for many, employment opportunities have been few and far between,” said Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing.

“For these young adults who have been struggling to find work, the Kickstart Scheme will provide a life-changing opportunity to step onto the career ladder and we are delighted to help.”

More than 19,000 jobs have been created for young people across the UK so far as a result of the Wokingham join Job Scheme, which is due to end in December. For more information about the Wokingham Join Job Scheme, please contact the council, or view more information by searching in Google.

