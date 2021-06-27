Kidney doctor at RBH awarded OBE

A READING kidney doctor has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’ Birthday Honours.

Dr Emma Vaux, consultant nephrologist and GP at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust was recognised for her services to medical education.

She leads the Berkshire Kidney Unit, is clinical director of integrated medicine, and medical associate director for patient safety.

Alongside this, she is the vice president for education and training at the Royal College of Physicians and is currently its chief examiner.

Dr Vaux is also co-chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges Joint Academy Training Forum.

She said: “[This is] such an unexpected and huge honour for which I am very thankful and which importantly puts the spotlight on the importance of education and training at the heart of how we work and learn.

“It is a big shout out to all those who also work so hard in this area to make a difference and who I have been fortunate to work alongside.”

Dr Vaux lives in Reading with her husband, Phillip, and two children Abbey, 19 and Henry, 15.

CEO of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, Steve McManus, said: “I speak for the whole trust board and colleagues when I say we are immensely proud of Emma and extend our congratulations

to her on receipt of her OBE.”