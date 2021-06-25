Wokingham.Today

Kier Property granted permission for 1,400 homes in South Wokingham

by Staff Writer0
THE DEVELOPERS building on farmland in South Wokingham said they are pleased to have been granted planning permission.

Kier Property, working with partners Miller Homes, will build 1,456 homes, a primary school and a neighbourhood commercial centre on 250 acres of farmland.

The development will also include the 2.7km South Wokingham distributor road, with a shared path for walkers and cyclists.

Kier Property will develop approximately 620 of the homes, with Miller Homes building 836 homes.

“We are very pleased to have been granted planning permission for this important scheme which will deliver much needed homes in the area,” said Andrew Storey, managing director of regeneration at Kier Property. “We look forward to working in close collaboration with our partners and Wokingham Borough Council going forward.”

