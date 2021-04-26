Wokingham.Today

Kindness on the rise as people look to show they care with lockdown care packages

Greetings cards
Picture: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

KINDNESS has spread across the community since the pandemic began as people send lockdown care packages.

Thortful, a greetings card company and official sponsor for NHS Charities Together, analysed Google trends data since the first lockdown last year.

It found a huge increase in lockdown care packages and care package ideas seeing a 3,350% and 250% increase.

Thank you business card sales have also gone up by 400% since lockdown began with companies wanting to give back to their customers to show appreciation for their support.

During the Mother’s Day period, between Monday, February 15 and Monday, March 15, Thortful raised £130,126 for NHS Charities Together.

With 5p of every Mothers Day card and £5 from every rainbow bouquet sold going to the charity, Thortful says it successfully achieved more than its target.

Andy Pearce, CEO and co-founder of Thortful, said: “We are so grateful to all our wonderful customers for helping us raise this huge amount of money.

“We wanted to show our support for all of the NHS staff who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.”

