Kings Road in Reading closed due to collision – police warning to avoid area

A MAJOR route out of Reading has been closed this evening due to a road traffic collision.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area as it is likely to be closed for some time.

Thames Valley Police say that Kings Road and part of London Road in the direction of Cemetery Junction has been shut after a collision between two vehicles.

Bus services, including the Purple 17 route, the Lion 4s and the Orange 13/14, plus the Thames Valley Park shuttle buses are all being diverted.

In a statement on social media, Thames Valley Police said: “Officers are at the scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Kings Road, outside Reading College.

“Kings Road is closed, as well as London Road in the direction of Cemetery Junction, which is causing a significant build up of traffic in the area.

“The roads are likely to be closed for some time, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

“We will update when we are in position to do so.”