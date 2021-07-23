Kipling’s tales make an exceedingly good musical

A ROARING jungle adventure is heading to The Watermill for a semi-staged concert this summer.

Stiles and Drewe’s family musical Just So, inspired by the stories of Rudyard Kipling, will be performed on the main lawn from Friday, July 30 until Saturday, September 4.

This family musical blends five of Rudyard Kipling’s Just So stories to tell a tale of courage, friendship and the power of an individual to make a difference.

The concert will take you back to nature this summer with a song-filled journey through the jungle.

The cast includes Laura Andresen Guimarães, Kemi Clarke, Alexander Bean, Nathanael Campbell, Dan de Cruz, Eleanor Kane, Emma Lucia, Pete Mooney and Emma Jane Morton.

Director Abigail Pickard Price said welcoming audiences back to The Watermill this summer is a “true delight”.

“Just So has a historic connection to The Watermill where it was first performed in 1989,” she said.

“With its message about the power of individuality and the importance of coming together as part of a wider community, it feels a perfect fit for this summer.

“We have an incredible team both on and off stage to bring this brand-new concert performance to life and we cannot wait to take audiences on a journey from the banks of the River Lambourn to the green and greasy Limpopo River.”

Audiences are advised to bring appropriate clothing for the conditions and may also wish to bring extra cushions and blankets.

Face coverings, unless exempt, are required indoors with hand sanitiser stations and a one-way system for accessing the toilets.

Suitable for eight years and over, evening performances will start at 7pm, excluding Sundays, and matinees at 2pm.

Tickets cost £25 per person, and for 18 to 30 years a limited number of solo seats are available for £15.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01635 46044 or log on to watermill.org.uk