Knee deep in floods, but Emma completes her virtual London Marathon

THREE supporters of a charity that helps families with clothes, bedding and toys for their children are celebrating after completing their virtual London Marathon.

Louise Brown, Claire Sudlow and Emma Cantrell all completed the challenge on Sunday, despite their route being underwater.

They were all running, in their own way, in aid of Hurst-based First Days Children’s Charity.

Between them, they have racked up thousands of pounds for its work among some of the borough’s most needy families.

Emma, who is the charity’s CEO, said that it had been a “classic 2020 experience” as the conditions were torrential rain and flooded roads.

“The weather was crazy – it was absolutely nuts,” she said.

“We had planned our route twice and still found ourselves knee-deep in water.

“When we were on Sanford Lane, there was literally no way to get past the floodwater apart from going through it. That was around mile 22, but we made it back to Wokingham, albeit very soaking wet.”

And she admitted that while the weather had not been in their favour, they had raised a lot of money.

“There was no question of not doing it,” she said. “My first-ever marathon couldn’t have been under a more challenging set of weather circumstances.

“We’re grateful for so much generosity. It’s becoming quite a theme of 2020: people are generous in terms of sponsorship, and we’re so grateful for it and what that money will do for the charity.

“The marathon was worth it, certainly.”

Understandably, Emma was suffering from sore legs.

Speaking on Monday, she said: “I’ve been out for a little walk trying to get the blood flowing, and I’ve got a very sore foot. But I’ll be back out running hopefully in the next couple of days.”