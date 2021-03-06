Knife crime fears sees police step up Woosehill patrols

KNIFE crime in Woosehill has led to Thames Valley Police stepping up its patrols in the area.

Officers took to social media at the weekend to confirm their intent, promising that investigations into potential offences were ongoing.

The force hopes that by increasing the police presence in the area, via both foot patrols and in cars, it would reassure residents that they were taking the concerns of the public seriously.

And members of the public can approach those officers patrolling to speak with them.

The force has not given any further details of the knife crime incidents, but there has been unconfirmed reports of a mugging in the area last month.

They have also been responding to reports of covid breaches and anti-social behaviour.

The increasing presence comes after the force stressed its commitment to do everything it could to combat serious violence and knife crime across the entire Thames Valley Police area.

Since the start of the year, there have been three murders in the Reading area and a further two in Milton Keynes. Officers said that in each incident the alleged offenders and victims knew each other and knives were used in each case.

In addition to the patrols, Thames Valley Police said that it can use a range of measures including knife arches, test purchases, CCTV and knife bins to limit this type of crime, in addition to invoking a Section 60 order, which it uses to enact stop and search powers.

Although this is not being considered currently for Woosehill, the force has used it in Reading and also, last autumn, in Crowthorne.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A Section 60 is order is only enacted in exceptional circumstances when a senior police officer believes that serious violence has taken place or may take place”.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime for Thames Valley Police, said: “If people carry knives as weapons, the consequence is that serious injury and sometimes death can be the tragic result.

“That is why our officers are continuing to do everything in their power to robustly combat this issue. We will not tolerate these sort of crimes, which put so many people at risk.

“We will continue to work with our partners for early intervention and prevention and we will continue to use powers such as stop and search, as well as implementing Section 60 orders whenever we need to.

“Our absolute priority is always to keep the public safe and I want people to feel reassured that the Thames Valley remains a safe place.”

Anyone who wishes to make a report can call the force on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.