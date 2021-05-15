Knotweed is knot good news for Crowthorne

Knotweed, an invasive plant is taking over Crowthorne – one of many hotspots in Berkshire this year.

New research shows that Japanese knotweed has spread across the county and the village is said to be one of the worst affected areas.

Reading, Windsor and Slough are also affected by the plant: Reading having 63 infestations within

a 4km (2.5 miles) radius, Windsor has 44, Slough has 32, Sunningdale 17 and Crowthorne has 15.

Standing up to three metres tall when fully grown, the weed grows quickly – it can shoot up at the rate of around 10cm a day between May until July.

The intrusive plant can lie dormant but alive under the ground for up to 20 years.

A heatmap showing Japanese knotweed hotspots

Japanese knotweed can reduce a property’s value by 10% and make it difficult to sell, unless

a professional treatment plan is in place.

This spring, homeowners spending more time in their gardens could notice purple or red asparagus-like shoots coming from the ground and growing into green shrubs with heart or shovel-shaped leaves and pink-flecked stems.

Environet, an invasive plant specialist, says approximately 5% of homes are currently affected

by Japanese knotweed.

Luke Walton, Environet’s regional director for Berkshire, said: “Knowledge is power when it comes to Japanese knotweed and this heatmap is invaluable to homeowners and buyers who want to assess the risk in their local area.

“With the stamp duty holiday extended and lockdown restrictions beginning to ease, the property market is busier than ever – but failing to carry out the appropriate checks for knotweed can turn out to be an expensive mistake.

“Despite its fearsome reputation, with professional help, the plant can be dealt with and the value of a property largely restored.

“I’d urge anyone buying or selling a property, or homeowners wishing to preserve the value of their home, to be vigilant for signs of spring growth and check Exposed to see whether they live in a high-risk area.”

Environet UK website visitors can search their postcode to discover the number of reported knotweed sightings, with hotspots highlighted in yellow or red.

